Local rivals clash, Warriors to mark anniversary | WFNL round two

It is a weekend for local rivalries in round two of the WFNL on Saturday, April 28.
After the Demons and Saints faced off on Anzac Day, Nhill and Dimboola will clash at Davis Park.
The Tigers will be looking to build on its momentum from a round one win over the Burras.
Its new shooting combination worked with Ruby James (33 goals) and Claudia McRae (22) leading the side to a 17-goal win.
Wing defender Elly Schumann also played her first game for the club after she crossed from Jeparit Rainbow.
Courtney Hiller also returned to the court after being limited to three games in 2023.
The Tigers will also be out to avenge its elimination final loss last season.
The Roos will enter the match fresh after its round one bye.
Dimboola has a settled playing group with only three changes from last season.
Maddison Marra and Bridget Dorrington are the additions from Jeparit Rainbow.
The Roos will also be determined to start the season positively, as it looks towards another deep finals run.
"Everything has worked really well. Everyone seems to be getting along both on and off the court, which is helping," coach Ash Morrish said in the pre-season.
The Warriors will be out to rebound after a round one loss to Horsham Saints on Anzac Day.
Stawell will have another reason to try and return to the winners list, as the club will celebrate its 150th anniversary.
After playing intermittently on Good Friday, Ayva Mitchell impressed with a team-high 23 goals.
However, with the Warriors' defence usually tough to break down, the match-up of Meg Walker and Lisa Considine in the defensive circle with Kirby Knight and co will be one to watch.
The Burras will be looking to spoil the party at Central Park and earn its first win of the season.
With a largely new-look team to last season, M inyip Murtoa maintained touching distance with Nhill in round one before the Tigers clawed away.
Its defensive third impressed at Minyip Recreation Reserve, as Jo Griffiths and sister Claudia were named in the best.
Both the Eagles and Rats will be out to record its first wins of the season when they match-up at Anzac Park.
Warrack led by a goal over the Southern Mallee Thunder at half time before ultimately going down by eight goals.
Ashlynn McKenzie ran the match out in the mid-court and featured in the best alongside young utility Isabella Orszulak.
The Rats have had a tough start to the season, having played two of last season's top three, and will be determined to give Sally Noble her first win since returning as coach.
Laney McLoughlan and Jesse Bligh continue to work together on their combination in the attacking goal ring.
Mid-courter Natasha Noble and defender Bella Westbrook stood out against the Demons.
