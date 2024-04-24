Tribute for much-loved mother delivering important heart health message

A special afternoon tea gathering at Horsham Town Hall this Mothers Day will honour a much-loved mother, Susan Schilling, while delivering an important message on heart health.
Horsham business owner Judy Carter will tell her heart disease story at the Love Your Mum event to honour and remember Ms Schilling who passed away from a heart attack in November, 2021.
Sisters Teresa and Mary Marchesini plan to cook up a storm in memory of their friend.
Teresa Marchesini said she got the idea of holding a Mothers Day event in Horsham from Susan and Susan's passing had given them good reason for honouring her vision and celebrating what would have been her 60th birthday.
"We will also use the event to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Grampians Health because both play a vital role with the treatment and prevention of cardiac disease in our community," she said.
Mary Marchesini said Susan lived life to the fullest.
"She was hardworking for her family, generous and intelligent. She could turn her hand at almost anything but most of all she was an adored mother and grandmother," she said.
"This afternoon tea will remember Susan and remember mums or people who have taken on that role for others while encouraging everyone to take time for themselves around health checks.
"Susan put everyone before herself and then found herself in a situation where her heart disease was fatal.
"She lived in the service of others, and we find great comfort in knowing she was the woman we loved right until the end."
The Marchesini sisters want families to bring their mothers to the event.
"If your mother is not able to attend for whatever reason, then guests are welcome to bring a photo," Teresa Marchesini said.
The delicacies will be provided by the sisters who are usually at local markets selling their cakes, jams, sauces, and salad dressings along with a team of volunteers who will be assisting.
Captain Tom Ryan of the Royal Flying Doctors Service will lead a four-piece band to entertain the gathering.
Cardiac disease significantly impacts regional Australia, where residents often face higher rates of heart problems compared to urban areas.
This is largely due to limited access to healthcare services as well as lifestyle factors and socioeconomic challenges.
Cardiovascular disease is increasingly becoming a growing public health concern in Australia, having caused 600,000 hospitalisations in the country in 2020 -2021 while heart failure contributed to 15% of all deaths in 2021, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
Tickets for the Love Your Mum event are priced at $50 each and are available now at Horsham Plaza Centre Management.
