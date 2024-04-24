Volunteers keeping Anzac Day tradition in Murtoa as community gathers

On April 25 each year, countless Australians stop to remember the sacrifice and service made by the many service women and men to serve our country through its history.
Towns all across the Wimmera hold services on Anzac Day to bring the community together and mark the day of remembrance, and one such town is Murtoa.
In 2024 a large crowd, including several ex-servicemen, gathered by the Murtoa Memorial Gates near the banks of Lake Marma to lay wreaths, and remember and honour the sacrifice of Australia's service men and women.
It has been a few years since Murtoa's sub-branch of the RSL folded but several formers members volunteer their time to see the community does not lose its Anzac Day service.
One ex-RSL member and current volunteer who helps run the town's service is Andrew Clark, who spoke at the 2024 service.
Mr Clark said the good attendance was expected at the communities service.
He also said it is important for small communities to have Anzac Day services because 'it brings the community together'.
"They recognise their veterans, they recognise their shared history," he said.
