The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers keeping Anzac Day tradition in Murtoa as community gathers

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On April 25 each year, countless Australians stop to remember the sacrifice and service made by the many service women and men to serve our country through its history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.