Demons defeated by reigning premiers in second round of the WVFFL

The Horsham Demons find themselves in the middle of a tough stretch of matches early in the Western Victoria Female Football League season.
In round two, Sam Rintoule's side was defeated by reigning premiers Hamilton 4.7 (31) - 3.4 (22) on Sunday, April 21.
The Demons then host grand finalists South Warrnambool on April 28.
It was a tight start for the Demons at Pedrina Park.
Horsham were held goalless in the first half before they roared to life in the third.
On the back of new recruit Crystal Summers, the Demons kicked three goals in the third term to take a two-point lead at the last change.
A former Stawell Warrior, Summers was on the Western Bulldogs VFLW list in 2023.
Unfortunately for the Demons, they were held scoreless in the fourth term, while the Kangaroos held on for the 11-point win.
Ash Ison kicked two goals for the Demons; Van Ika was the other goal kicker.
Summers, Hailey Puls, Shannon Cross, Ison, Ika and Catherine O'Dea featured in the best.
It will be a special occasion for Puls when she runs out against the Roosters on April 28.
The fearless midfielder will be the second women's player to reach 50 games for the club.
South Warrnambool has started its season with convincing wins over Cavendish and Warrnambool Blues.
