Hundreds gathered at Sawyer Park in Horsham to remember and reflect

Hundreds gathered in the mist at dawn on ANZAC Day 2024 at the Sawyer Park Cenotaph on the banks of the Wimmera River to pay their respects to those lost in the two world wars and other conflicts.
This year held particular significance as it marked the 50th anniversary of Australian Troops' withdrawal from Vietnam, ending a 12-year involvement by Australian Military Units, including the RAN, RAAF, and all nine RAR battalions that had served on rotation.
The Wimmera sent 91 young men and one young woman, 42 National Service Conscripts, and 50 regular ADF personnel.
Private James McMillan was a National Service Conscript who served in the Vietnam conflict but was killed in action.
The Horsham RSL Sun-Branch has named their memorabilia room in his honor, calling it The McMillan Room.
HRCC Mayor Robyn Gulline, Lt David Herbert, Master of Ceremonies Gareth Lane, and Captain Christopher Sutton were the guest speakers.
David Sherry recited the poem, the Slouch Hat, by Murray Hugh Hartin.
'There's a Slouch Hat in my lounge room, pristine and never worn, standing watch atop a globe, dawn til dusk and dusk til dawn.
It will never go to battle, never ask the question 'Why?' But it sings to me a Sappers Lullaby.
It won't play footy by the Pyramids, taste Kokoda's mud, feel the heat of Vietnam, or be stained by good men's blood.
It won't trade shrapnel in the chaos on a beach at ANZAC Cove, but it quietly tells me why the rough men go, men like my mate Coops, who gave the hat to me, who back the Engineers. As they clear the IEDs, thirty feet apart, treading softly, staggered file under the Afghan sun, they walk the danger miles.
And I've shared beers and laughs with Timmy, and I've looked him in the eye, Heard him talk about lost mates, And I've seen a tough man cry Just like those who've gone before him, and they may go on forever.
And the slouch hat, well, it binds them all together. With just a sideways glance, it can set my brain to work, recall the deeds of Albert Jacka, and hear the pledge of Ataturk. Eric Bogle sings Waltzing Matilda, and the lyrics haunt my mind as I think of all the heroes left behind.
But the Rising Sun will not forget them as it shines on new recruits. Brave young men and women, bold as brass in shiny boots, Duntroon and Kapooka, passing every test, and beneath the Slouch Hat's brim, they'll do their best.
So that Slouch Hat in my lounge room. It won't travel overseas, But it takes me on great journeys.
Reminds me that I'm free
A symbol of Australia, no surrender, few regrets, And a shrine to those now gone, Lest We Forget."
A single chime rang out to remember those lost since the last ANZAC Day.
And a wreath-laying ceremony completed. the service.
