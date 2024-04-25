Demons snap Saints' streak in scrappy Anzac Day affair | WFNL round two

The Horsham Demons have prevailed over its rival Saints in what turned out to be a scrappy affair on Anzac Day at City Oval.
Horsham's time in the forward half proved too much for the Saints in the 10.15 (75)- 8.6 (54) win.
It was an end-to-end start to the match under clear skies.
Horsham went forward early, but the play was bottled up on the half-forward flank.
The Saints had its first opportunity after Max Bryan broke the lines after a free kick, although his shot on the run missed to the far side.
However, the Saints' first major did not take much longer, as Corey Morgan converted a long set shot.
Horsham were then able to set up the forward end of the ground.
The Demons had several repeat entries but could not impact the scoreboard.
It took 23 minutes into the first term for Horsham to add its first major.
After applying pressure, Ryan Kemp snapped from close range in the final moments before the first change as Saints led by two points.
Senior coach Jordyn Burke implored his backline to keep speed on the ball in the Demons' quarter-time huddle.
The second term started like the first; Horsham kept the football in its forward half.
Hugo Papst's individual brilliance was also on show.
After the Saints absorbed the early pressure, captain Angus Martin added the first of the term five minutes in.
Martin took a strong contested mark and converted from mid-range.
After a stoppage-laden period of play, Brody Pope roared after the young onballer added his first goal.
Horsham had several opportunities inside its forward 50 but only worked in behinds, as the margin was five points 15 minutes in.
Both sides traded quick goals late in the term as Horsham took a 3.9 (27) - 3.3 (21) at the long break.
The Demons would be a player down on the bench in the second half after veteran Brad Hartigan injured his hamstring.
It was a scrappy start to the second half, as stoppages were the theme early.
But just like that, Horsham moved the football from one end of the ground to another to extend its lead to 11 points.
After the Saints absorbed more Horsham pressure, Morgan was front and centre in the goal square and he poked home his second major.
However, the Demons seemed to have every answer as Ryan Kemp rolled home a goal.
Scoring flowed as the term ticked over 15 minutes.
Angus Martin and Billy Carberry added majors, and the Demons maintained an 11-point lead.
Play remained between the arcs late in the term as the Demons held a 13-point advantage at the last change.
Saints senior coach Ben Knott wanted his side to continue to spread the ground as they look to run over the top of its cross-town rivals.
It was a matter of the right place and the right time for Corey Williams as he marked a Papst miskick.
A 50-metre free kick made the set shot from point-blank range as the home side's lead was extended to 19 points.
The Saints answered straight back through Nathan Koenig as the result hung in the balance.
But once again, Matthew Long restored the margin of 19 points.
Mitch Martin added his first major as the clock ticked over 10 minutes before ill-discipline led to another Saints goal.
Jack Dalziel put the nail in the coffin with Horsham's ninth goal 17 minutes into the term.
Jasper Gunn added his first Wimmera League goal late in the final term as Horsham recorded the 21-point win.
Ryan Kemp booted three goals for the Demons.
Ruck Billy Carberry and Hugo Papst featured in the best.
Key forward Nathan Koenig, Angus Martin and Corey Morgan added two goals for the Saints.
Gage Wright and Martin finished atop the best
