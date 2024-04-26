Saints survive surges on route to strong Anzac Day win | WFNL round two

The Horsham Saints survived some surges from the Demons, but ran away with a 65-48 win in round two of the WFNL on Anzac Day, April 25.
It was a fast start for the Saints at City Oval.
The reigning premiers scored the first three goals as Horsham were hemmed in its defensive third.
The Demons eventually got its hand on the ball through the mid-court to regain some control.
Horsham wrestled back some momentum, but Saints continued to tick the scoreboard over.
Horsham closed the gap late in the term to four as Saints took a 16-12 lead at the first change.
The margin held earlier in the second quarter as both sides moved the ball quickly from end to end.
In the Saints' defensive ring, Maddison Bethune proved difficult to bypass.
Horsham reduced the margin to two goals early in the term before the Saints regained the momentum.
The margin quickly was back out near 10 goals as the Saints took a 31-23 lead at half time.
Much like the second quarter, Horsham burst out of the blocks early in the term.
On this occasion, the Demons were more deliberate with their ball movement, particularly in their attacking third.
The Saints responded with some tempo as the margin remained around six goals.
The margin continued to increase through the middle of the term as Saints led by 11 at the last change.
Horsham were able to hold the margin but was not able to get inside of six goals.
Saints kept its foot down for the entirety of the fourth quarter as it claimed the 17-goal win.
Playing in her 50th senior game Imogen Worthy finshed with 28 goals.
Worthy also featured in the best alongside goal defender Romi Miller her 100th senior game.
Jorja Clode shot an even 50 goals for the Saints, as Megan Byrne and Maddison Bethune featured in the best.
