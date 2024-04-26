Little Big Riders stop at Halls Gap Friday on their way to Broken Hill

UPDATE:
The Little Big Riders have visited Halls Gap and enjoyed the view from Reid's Lookout as they weave their way through the Wimmera.
After a stop at Little Desert they'll stay at Nhill and leave for Mildura there they'll stay on Saturday Night before heading into the outback town of Broken Hill for a two night stay.
Previous story:
On Friday, April 26, a fleet of small bikes embarked on a journey with a grand purpose.
Aptly named 'The Little Big Ride,' this event commenced from Ballarat at 6am.
The group will ride to Moyston via Mount Emu for a coffee stop and plan to reach Halls Gap by mid-morning for a brief respite stopover.
They'll be riding 125 Kawasaki's, and there's even a Postie Bike amongst them.
Their number is small this year as they take off on the inaugural ride, but their cause is important.. They want to raise awareness of the Creswick Men's Shed and Mental Health.
"We are doing this ride to encourage others to join us next year and make it an annual event," ride organiser Baba Yaga said.
"The purpose behind using a tiny bike is something different, " he said. "And it allows other riders to be involved in a ride and a cause."
The riders wear theme helmets that fit over their helmets to draw attention to themselves on their travels from Ballarat through the Wimmera, Nhill, and Ouyen to Mildura and Broken Hill.
Mr Yaga is riding a Kawasaki Z125 Pro, Renata Rice is riding a Honda Grom 125, Gary Downs is from Wagga Wagga and is making the trip on a Honda Grom 125, Jenny Whitlock is on a Postie Bike, and Garry Lang will follow the group in the backup vehicle.
Averaging about 300 kilometers daily, they hope to complete the ride in just over a week and return to Ballarat next weekend.
