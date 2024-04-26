HDFNL Round three teams: Pekin primed for Roos return, Carey out for Swifts

Multiple-time Dellar Medalist Scott Carey has been excluded from the Swifts round three team list.
Round one standout and off season recruit, Ryan Folkes, returns to the field.
Brock Orval returns to Noradjuha Quantong's line up having sat out round two.
Although the bomber's lose Damian Cameron and Connor O'Beirne
Jared Combe is set to make his first appearance for Natimuk United in 2024, named as one of three inclusions in the Rams round three line up.
The return of Nic Pekin headlines Harrow Balmoral round three changes
Kalkee has made two changes to its line up for round two.
Dylan Avery makes hi Kalkee seniors debut having spent his first two rounds in red and blue playing in the reserves since being recruited from Pimpinio during the off season.
Brodi Dolan also steps up from Kalkee's reserves, the pair replace Karl Campbell and Matthew Magee.
Rupanyup's William Hemley steps into the senior ranks after spending round two in the under 17s while Thomas Morgan step up from the reserves.
The Panthers will be without Cam Weston, who starred in the clubs round two match, and Andy Phelan.
Laharum see's four changes to its line up for round three,
The Demons lose the experience of Heath McInnes while Riley Lenehan also drops off the list.
Josh McCluskey, Cody Richards and Ambrose Laudner step up from reserved while Josh Hutchinson comes in from the under 17s.
James White and Toby Mulraney step into Kaniva Leeor United's senior side from the reserves list.
Edenhope Apsley see's Shaun King and Charlie Campbell return to the line up after missing round two.
Ins: Charlie Campbell, Shaun King
Outs: Patrick Kealy, Ben Kilby
Line up: Cameron Domaschenz, Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatley, Bernard Kealy, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Williams, Shaun King, Allan McIntyre, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Robert Wall, Tim Churchin, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Anthony Moneva, Ben Kilby
Ins: Nick Pekin, Scott Addinsall, Joshua Grant
Outs: Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Tom Hair
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Jacob Hill, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Alex Rees, Cody Deutscher, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant
Ins: Brodi Dolan, Dylan Avery
Outs: Karl Campbell, Matt Magee
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Josh Milbourne, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Andy Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Patrick Mills, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Noah Foscarini, Jayden Kuhne, Brodi Dolan, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Dylan Avery, Ryan Holborn
Ins: James White, Toby Mulraney
Outs: Jonty Brown, David Willersdorf, Corey Natt
Line up: Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Bennett, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Billy King, James White, Hamish Bennett, Riley Vivian, Charlie Maddern, Kane Hawker, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Patrick Munn, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Matthew Hicks, Daniel White
Ins: Cody Richards, Josh Hutchinson, Ambrose Launder, Josh McCluskey
Outs: Riley Lenehan, Gerard Matthews, Heath MacInnes, Campbell Mason
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Astrin Morrison, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliot, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Patrick Laffy, Brett Ervin, Cody Richards, Riley Cross, Jarrod Kemp, Josh Hutchinson, Ambrose Laudner, John Doyle, Josh McCluskey, Shannon Argall
Ins: Jarred Combe, Matthew Lee, Ben Garwood
Outs: Lachlan Harris, Kyah Wilkinson, Tyler Coutts, Lochie Ricketts
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Jared Combe, Callum Cameron, Kaiden Sudholz, Taylor Wiese, Cody Maybery, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Joey Nagorka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Matt Bellinger, Tyler Harris, Lachlan Hutchinson, Daniel Werner, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Ned Glascott, Archie Sudholz
Ins: Brock Orval, Brandon Ellis, James Officer
Outs: Connor O'Beirne, Damian Cameron, Nigel Kelly
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Ryder Pope, Brayden Carra, Ben Deutscher, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock, James Officer
Ins: Thomas Morgan, William Hemley
Outs: Cam Weston, Andy Phelan
Line up: Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Jacob Christie, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Tom Arthur, Thomas Smith, Oliver Garth-Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Thomas Morgan, Blake Downer, Hugo Jenke, William Hemley
Ins: Ryan Folkes
Outs: Scott Carey
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Ethan Blake, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Kurt Bruechert, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Zac Armer, Seth Blake
Ins: Michael Graham, Samuel Kamstra
Outs: Jessi Effrett, Matthew White
Line up: Evan Barber, Justin Beugelaar, Hunter Campey, Thomas Clugston, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Marc Davey, James Dixonm, Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gerbert, Ryan Gerbert, Michael Graham, Connor Healy, Arjai Johnston, Max Kamstra, Samuel Kamstra, Matthew Millward, Tristan Rayes, James Stevens, Koby Westerland, Brody Faull
