The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Age will not weary them, at the going down of the sun and always

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham community gathered in their hundreds at the 2024 ANZAC Day services to honour the fallen and remember that all veterans pay with their lives one way or another; some pay all at once on the battlefield, while others pay the cost of living with the memories.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.