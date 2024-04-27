Rally an 'awesome experience' for mates fundraising for Cancer Council

The annual Autumn S...box rally concluded in Perth on Saturday, April 20.
Having started eight days earlier in Adelaide, countless people took their cars worth no more than $1500 on a 4976km road trip through outback Australia with stop offs in Roxby Downs, Oodnadatta, Yulara, Coober Pedy, Penong, Caiguna and Southern Cross.
Among the travellers in this edition was Horsham's Matt Ellis and Sam Exell.
"It was totally awesome, a real experience," Mr Ellis said.
"We've seen some once in a lifetime sort of roads and destinations, three of the days were completely off road.
"We went to Ayers Rock, we did the Nullarbor, Great Australian bight, like places you wouldn't go from day to day."
The S...box Rally is run as a charity fundraising event, with teams needing to raise $5000 for Cancer Council to participate.
For Matt and Sam, it was the loss of a close friend in 2023 that motivated the to take on the rally.
"Me and [Sam] discussed one Friday about whether we should enter, and the rest of his history," Mr Ellis said.
During the rally, the duo raised $16,160.
Driving together as the 'Break-it-Brothers' Matt and Sam drove their 2001 Ford Falcon station wagon that had been donated by some friends.
"The whole point of the rally is you're only allowed to spend $1,500 on the vehicle, we spent well less than that, and the car actually didn't let us down." Mr Ellis said.
"We thoroughly checked the car over before we went, and put all brand new tires on it, everything was was good.
"We did 8500km, and barely even topped the water up for the engine."
At the finish of the rally, Matt saved his car from auction and drove it home, leaving the opportunity to do more S...box Rallies in the future.
