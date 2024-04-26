Taking a minute: a week of crucial moments | A Mum's World

Popping something into the microwave to reheat this week, I gave it a minute, then suddenly realised that I give every plate a minute - no matter what food I have on it.
Sometimes that minute seems to drag on for an age and sometimes it seems like seconds.
Life's like that.
To me, the whole past week seems to have flown by in a minute - and yet it must have been a full-length week, as there have been so many crucial moments in those seven days that seem frozen in time.
It'll take a minute to explain.
Surviving the death of my lovely mother-in-law one week ago, her devoted husband and life partner of 72 years, Denis, was broken-hearted.
His sudden physical decline shocked us all though, and within five days - which included the same number of falls - he was flown to The Alfred Hospital to await surgery for a bleed on the brain - prognosis good.
A gentleman who was riding his electric bike to meet his wife for dinner every evening a couple of weeks ago is now lying in a hospital bed struggling to manage a knife and fork.
It was his 88th Birthday on Anzac Day, but 'Happy' seemed like entirely the wrong word to describe it.
His family is gathered around him though and a skilled surgeon pencilled in for an appointment in theatre, so, there's not much more one can hope for at a time like this.
Due to a supernatural clash of commitments, Cynthia's funeral could not be scheduled until three weeks after her passing.
I was vocal on the length of this wait...but God.
Any earlier date would most certainly have been impossible.
We took a communal minute of silence on Anzac Day to honour our fallen, those who fought for our freedom, so we can live out our values and beliefs in peace.
We take that minute because we value every single life and it's a chance to recognise how fleeting life is.
King Solomon recorded, "When times are good, be happy: but when times are bad, consider; God has made the one as well as the other. Therefore, a man cannot discover anything about his future."
Be present, as change comes in the twinkling of an eye.
