Rams' rally not enough to win Arapiles Cup, Bombers prevail | HDFNL R3

In round three of the HDFNL, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers hosted Natimuk United to contest the Arapiles Cup.
An early Natimuk United rally may have had some fans hopeful of a fight, but the Bombers proved too strong.
Noradjuha Quantong controlled the game from the first bounce.
The side found it opening goal inside the first minute.
Fast offensive transitions for Noradjuha Quantong connected with accurate boots in the forward line to quickly see the Bombers go three goals up.
A scrappy section of play gave Natimuk United the opportunity to get forward.
The Ram's Joey Nagorka claimed the visiting sides first goal, and with momentum at its backs, Natimuk United followed it up with two more to draw level with Noradjuha Quantong.
Late in the term the Bombers found an attacking player alone in front of the post to kick a goal and take a six point lead to the first break.
In the quarter time huddle, Natimuk United coach Jarred Combe encouraged his team to keep building on its momentum.
"We're right in this," said Combe
"And they didn't expect it."
Combe said that Noradjuha Quantong would have expected the game to go the way it did in the early phases, as the Bombers strode away to a three goal lead, for the whole game.
Noradjuha Quantong's depth was tested as two players left the field injured amidst a fierce fight for control early in the second term.
But, the Bombers soon took control.
Momentum mounted on Noradjuha Quantong's shoulders as the quarter drew on.
The Bombers would kick six goals that went unanswered until the dying seconds of the term.
At half time Noradjuha Quantong led by 35.
Scoring was at a premium for both sides in the third quarter.
Natimuk United scored early, but Noradjuha Quantong grinded away.
The Rams stayed with the Bombers as the sun set on the fourth quarter, but could not chase3 Noradjuha Quantong down.
The Bombers won 14.9 (93) - 7.5 (48).
Elsewhere, the Swifts continued the domination the side has shown through the first two rounds of the season.
The Baggies beat Taylors Lake 29.15 (189) - 3.3 (21) at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve and hold the top spot on the HDFNL ladder.
But, Paul Summers' eight majors wasn't enough for him to bag the league's top goal kicker for the third straight weekend.
Instead, that honour went to Harrow Balmoral's Nick Pekin, who returned to the Southern Roos line up for the first time in 2024.
Pekin's performance helped the Southern Roos defeat the Edenhope Apsley Saints 24.16 (160) - 3.8 (26) at Harrow Recreation Reserve.
Having gone winless through the 2023 season, the Laharum Demons now hold a winning record in 2024.
The Demons beat the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars 12.22 (94) - 3.5 (23) to now sit with two wins and one loss for the season.
And, Rupanyup claimed its first win for the season, beating Kalkee 17.11 (113) - 5.11 (41).
Coach Braydon Ison kicked seven goals.
