Anzac Day Lightning Spike Challenge success for Ararat, Horsham Volleyball

A successful Anzac Day Lightning Spike Challenge between Volleyball Horsham and Ararat Volleyball will see more opportunities going forward for both groups.
That is the feeling following a day when close games were the order of the day amidst an atmosphere of fun and excitement, said Volleyball Horsham's Tyler Snowden.
"The Ararat contingent have been screaming out for competition all season and this day presented itself with just that opportunity," he said.
"It also doubled up as a great way to celebrate the Anzac spirit and remember those that made the sacrifice to enable us to do what we love doing best and that is playing volleyball."
The tone was set in the very first men's game when the result finished as a 24-24 all draw between the Rangers and Heidelberg, with Rangers and Paradise also finishing in a draw 26 all and Rex Boys and Nuggets likewise.
Determining the finalists went down to the last game between Ararat teams Bula Brothers and Paradise, with Paradise upsetting Bula Brothers 27-25.
This meant that both Paradise and Nuggets finished on three wins, a draw and a loss from their five games, so the determining factor went to points scored for and against.
With plenty of interest being shown by all players from both teams, the result went in favour of Nuggets with a point percentage of 103.44% compared to Paradise 103.30%.
"That was tense!" said Nuggets captain Matt McLoughlin.
In the final the result came down to the final thirty seconds when scores were tied at 23 all before Nuggets scored the final three points to win a thriller.
On the girls' court the Horsham Red team took all before them but not without a strong showing by the Paradise girls.
In the round games the two teams were separated by one point while in the final Horsham Red were too strong to score a 46-29 win over their ageing opponents.
"This was a great hit out for both our teams prior to the country champs," said Volleyball Horsham's Molly Carter, whose Horsham navy team took the bronze medal.
"The Ararat girls were very competitive and played a faster style of volleyball, keeping the ball alive and constantly putting the ball over the net into awkward spots, which kept our girls on their toes."
The Ararat girls were pleasantly surprised by the standard of play displayed by the Horsham girls.
"We couldn't keep up with their constantly changing of positions and the power they displayed," said Lenda from Ararat's Pink Panthers.
"If only we were younger, we would have given those girls a run for their money."
"They were so good to watch, and we will go back and practice even more for the return opportunity."
Not only was the day successful from an on-court perspective but off the court as well said Ararat coordinator Anita San Ba.
"It bought our groups closer together as normally they don't get to socialize as much as they should."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.