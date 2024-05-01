The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Free

FWFWW Ep9: Paint, pineapples, ponies and parental guidance recommended

Ashley Walmsley
By Ashley Walmsley
May 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Joe locks his girls in the chook pen until they can figure out who has the best chance. Actually, they are just collecting eggs and having a peck at each other. Picture supplied
Farmer Joe locks his girls in the chook pen until they can figure out who has the best chance. Actually, they are just collecting eggs and having a peck at each other. Picture supplied

Pro Hart, Salvador Dali, Jackson Pollock and now, Farmer Bert.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Walmsley

Ashley Walmsley

Editor, Good Fruit & Vegetables

Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.