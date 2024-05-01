Squads announced for the return of WFNL junior representative football

The WFNL has announced the junior representative squads for the upcoming South West District carnival on Sunday, May 5.
Two 24-player squads have been named in the under-14s and 17s.
Warrack's Kyle George will coach the under-14s, and Stawell's Jarrod Illig will take charge of the 17s.
Billy Jenkins
Tanu Parsons
Hamish Barr
Judd Marsh
Oliver Reynolds - Ararat
Dane Paech
Reef Ward - Dimboola
Lincoln Tucker
Chaz Smith
Aiden Kleinitz
Jaega McCall
Zac Martin
Henry Walsgott
Joshua Kalms - Horsham Demons
Harry Hicks
LJ Kafegellis
Chase Kannar - Horsham Saints
Ryder Hudson - Minyip Murtoa
Max Spokes
Maxwell Roberts - Southern Mallee Thunder
Charlie Dunn
Tom Collins
Thomas Penny
Tyson Garlick - Warrack Eagles
Coach: Kyle George
Cooper Evans
Pat Toner
Jed Rhodes - Ararat
Archer Laverty- Dimboola
Gibson Perry
Mitchell McAuliffe
Cooper Jardine
Monty Wynne
Max Bunworth - Horsham Demons
Zane Munyard
Drew Harris
Jesse Taylor
Kai Newton - Horsham Saints
Charlie Gawith
Xavier Shevlin - Minyip Murtoa
Bronte Hiscock - Nhill
Cooper Stasinowsky - Southern Mallee Thunder
Ferrari Batsiua
Wimbeledon Hubert
Ashton Mellor
Kai Knight - Stawell
Nicholas Steib
Jarve Beney
Kobe MacGregor - Warrack Eagles
Coach: Jarrod Illig
The last interleague matches were played in 2019 when the then-Wimmera Football League played the Murray Football Netball League in Shepparton.
Wimmera came away with a 14.9 (93) - 7.9 (51) victory.
The squad included several players who have represented their clubs at senior level.
Former Horsham Demon and current Essendon player Ben Hobbs featured in the match.
