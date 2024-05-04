The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

First Blue Ribbon Spirit of Sport award winners named for 2024 season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 5 2024 - 11:28am, first published May 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced its winners of the Spirit of Sport awards across the Wimmera Football Netball and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.