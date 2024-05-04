First Blue Ribbon Spirit of Sport award winners named for 2024 season

The Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced its winners of the Spirit of Sport awards across the Wimmera Football Netball and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues.
The awards are presented to junior athletes who showcase their sportsmanship, fair play and mutual respect
HDFNL Spirit of Football award winner
Taylors Lake Swifts U/17 footballer Lachie Kenyon received the HDFNL Blue Ribbon Spirit of Football award for round one.
Kenyon started playing football with the Swifts in 2021 in under-14s.
The club said he is a quality player and quiet achiever who has made significant contributions to the junior program since he arrived at Swifts.
His natural leadership qualities have earned him a leadership role this season in the under-17s team.
His exceptional skills, creativity, and run out of the midfield set him apart.
The Swifts are delighted with Lachie's progress and eagerly anticipate his transition to senior football, where his promising future awaits.
HDFNL Spirit of Netball award winner
Edenhope Apsley 17 and Under netballer has received a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award.
Linto is a valued member of the Saints' 17 and under netball side.
She leads on the court with a strong and supportive approach toward her team.
Layla never drops her head or lets frustration get the better of her whilst on the court.
She persists when challenged, and always gives her best effort and encourages others to do the same.
WFNL Spirit of Football award winner
Gibson Perry has received a Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Football award.
Perry is a valued club member; he joined the club three seasons ago from Laharum in the Horsham District Football Netball League.
He has returned this season bigger and stronger after he missed the second half of last year with a broken ankle.
Perry kicked five goals in round one, and the club is excited to see what his future football will bring.
WFNL Spirit of Netball award winner
Horsham Demon Zarli Knight has received a WFNL Spirit of Netball award.
She stands out as a strong attacking player in netball.
With her natural talent and determination, she is a pleasure to watch.
The Demons see Knight's movement across the court as one of her biggest assets, and her eagerness to continue to push herself to play better netball.
Zarli consistently plays a fair game and demonstrates respect for her opponents.
It is no surprise to the club that Zarli has been honoured with the Blue Ribbon award, acknowledging both her talent and character.
HDFNL Spirit of Netball award winner
Kalkee netballer Cadi Streeter has received the Blue Ribbon Spirit of Netball award for round two of the HDFNL.
"I feel very honoured to receive this award; I love netball and playing for the Kalkee Football and Netball Club," Streeter told the club.
"I have been playing with Kalkee since the very beginning of moddies netball in 2016. Since this time, I have been fortunate to play alongside the same teammates for most of my netball.
"During my time at Kalkee, I have been supported by the best coaches, who can take a lot of credit for the player I have become today."
