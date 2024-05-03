'A guy that leads by actions' Jacob Cheney to play 300th senior match

It will be a proud moment for Warrack Eagles stalwart Jacob Cheney in round four of the WFNL on Saturday, May 4.
The 37-year-old will run out for his 300th senior game when the Eagles face Horsham Saints at Coughlin Park.
"I'm proud of it," Cheney said.
"When you see guys leave for money and other clubs, I'm proud of the fact that I've always stayed here."
Through his 300 games, Cheney has also qualified for life membership of the club, which he will receive in the round four home match against Minyip Murtoa.
"That would be fantastic. To see the guys that have done it before, I'll be very proud to join them," he said.
Cheney's football journey started with the Warracknabeal Football Club before the merger with Brim to form the Warrack Eagles in 2001
"When we did merge, all those kids for Brim went to school in Warracknabeal. So we were all mates right the way through, and I played with a lot of mates too," Cheney said.
That, combined with the family and community aspect, is why he has stayed around the club.
Jacob's brothers Kyle and Brett are also part of the club.
"They love the Warrack footy club. It is a good family club, and that is why I have hung around as long as I have," he said.
The key defender was impacted by Mick Evans and Paul Oakley early in his career, but now it is his turn to lead a young playing group.
"I want to lead by example. I'm a pretty quiet guy that just by actions, hopefully, I can show them how to go about it," he said.
It will be a full-circle moment when Cheney runs out against the Saints.
Current senior coach Matt Walder handed him his senior debut in his first stint with the club.
"We just need a bit of confidence [after playing the top-two sides of last season] with such a young group," he said.
"If we could get the four points, it will go a long way to improve how we're going."
