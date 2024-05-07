The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mother's Day Classic combines breast and ovarian cancer fundraising events

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first Mother's Day Classic, held in 1998, attracted more than 3000 entrants, and events were held in Melbourne and Sydney., raising funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.