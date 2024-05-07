Mother's Day Classic combines breast and ovarian cancer fundraising events

The first Mother's Day Classic, held in 1998, attracted more than 3000 entrants, and events were held in Melbourne and Sydney., raising funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.
This year, fundraising will be extended to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation across the country, including the events in Horsham, Stawell and Edenhope.
The 2024 Mother's Day Classic will be held nationwide. The website lists events near you and offers ideas for hosting your own event.
Twenty-five years since the first classic, over 1.6 million Mother's Day Classic fans have united on Mother's Day in every corner of Australia to stand stronger together.
In the Wimmera, the Mother's Day Classic will be held on May 12 in Horsham and Stawell
In 2024, the Mother's Day Classic Foundation has decided to extend its fundraising to include the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation as well as the National Breast Cancer Foundation and participants will have the choice of supporting either cause or both.
You are invited to walk or run the 5 kilometre course beginning at 9am beginning at the Horsham Soundshell and it will follow the Wimmera Parkrun Course.
Registration can be made at the following site :https://www.facebook.com/MothersDayClassicHorsham/
And at Stawell, the walk or run course of 4 kilometre begins at 9am and the 7k run begins at 9am with the limited mobility at 9.15am.
Registration can be made at the following site. :https://www.facebook.com/StawellMothersDayClassic
Since 1998, $44 million has been donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund vital breast cancer research.
Thanks to research, the relative five-year survival rate for breast cancer has increased from 84 percent to 92 percent over this period.
However, there's still more to be done to achieve the goal of zero deaths from breast cancer.
The Mother's Day Classic has become an inspiring, community-driven tradition for tens of thousands of Australian families who want to start their Mother's Day with purpose and show support for a cause that affects so many.
Tragically, treatment advances in ovarian cancer have been limited, and treatment approaches have barely changed in 30 years.
The survival rate for ovarian cancer is just 49 per cent and there remains no early detection test.
That's why, in the 2024, the Mother's Day Classic Foundation has decided to go even further and also raise funds for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
In 2024, Mother's Day Classic participants will have the option of supporting and fundraising for breast cancer research, ovarian cancer research, or both.
From this day on, the Mother's Day Classic will endeavour to to stop both ovarian cancer and breast cancer in their tracks.
