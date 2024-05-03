Warrack Eagles player faces six-week suspension after tribunal hearing

The WFNL has confirmed the suspensions of Warrack Eagles players Dylan Watts and Kyle Cheney following separate incidents during the club's round one match against the Southern Mallee Thunder on Saturday, April 20.
At a tribunal hearing on Friday, April 26, Watts was handed a six-week suspension, and Cheney was given three weeks following an early guilty plea.
Watts collected Thunder player Simon Clugston high and was subsequently red-carded.
The round one match at Jeparit's Sir Robert Menzies Park was delayed in the third quarter as match officials awaited ambulance assistance.
Officials sent Watts directly to the tribunal, where he was not offered the chance to take an early guilty plea.
Cheney's strike on Thunder opponent Sam White was graded intentional, high contact and high impact, with an original four-match ban downgraded to three.
Both Clugston and White were concussed in the incidents and will be unavailable for selection for at least 21 days due to the AFL's new concussion guidelines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.