Laharum Demons dominate local rivals Taylors Lake in HDFNL round four clash

Another chapter of a bitter HDFNL rivalry was written on Saturday, May 4 when the Laharum Demons hosted Taylors Lake at Cameron Oval for round four of the season.
The Lakers had bolstered their squad with the side's Northern Territory recruits Tyson Kidney and Connor Schiller returning to the line up, and Essendon Football League player Sam Godden making a one-off appearance.
But, it was the Demons who took the early momentum.
Laharum found consistent avenues into the forward 50 and when the Lakers had possession, they struggled to push passed the midfield.
The home side posted multiple goals before Taylors Lake came close.
Eventually, the Lakers found space, marking multiple lateral kicks before finding a forward target.
That offensive drive saw Taylors Lake open its scoring account in the 15th minute of the game, but a miscommunication at the bounce saw the side hand a free kick, and the momentum, back to Laharum.
At the first break, the Lakers trailed by three goals as coach Justin Beugelaar gathered his players.
"They're working harder than us, they're spreading the ball, they're using it better," said
Beugelaar commended the work of Godden before
"Everyone dig deep this quarter, get it back on our terms."
Beugelaar shifted to full forward in the second quarter and saw results early.
As the side's forward target, he slotted two majors early in the term as his side clawed back some of the deficit.
But the Laharum fought back into the match and held the lead until half time.
The contest remained tight in the third quarter and Laharum took control in the fourth, running away to a 33-point victory, 11.10 (76) - 6.7 (43).
Elsewhere, the Swifts have seen off a major challenger as the side shapes up as a title contender.
The Baggies beat Noradjuha Quantong 14.10 (94) - 8.15 (63).
Swifts' goal-kicking gun Paul Summers was kept relatively quiet by the Bombers' defenders, kicking only four majors.
Rupanyup claimed the biggest win of the round, defeating the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars by 75 points, 20.18 (138) - 6.8 (44).
Panthers' Blake Downer topped the rounds' goal scorers with seven.
Harrow Balmoral shared the points around, with 11 different scorers in the side's 75 point win against Natimuk United.
The Southern Roos won 22.12 (144) - 10.9 (69).
Pimpinio also claimed victory, beating Kalkee 10.17 (107) - 7-9 (51).
