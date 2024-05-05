Love in the limelight: Horsham couple weds at Grampians Grape Escape

Getting married in front of thousands of people is typically reserved for celebrities or rich sultans.
However, Horsham's 'Hollywood' couple Linda Billing and John Hunt can boast they were part of the largest wedding Halls Gap on record.
The couple was the lucky pair drawn to take part in the Grampians Grape Escape, which was made possible by Pomonal's Wirreanda Farm.
"Getting married in front of thousands of people was the last thing on my mind when I proposed," Mr Hunt said.
"But I'm thankful we entered the competition. The weather was great, there's lots of happy people, and I get to marry the love of my life."
The special day was made possible thanks to several of the region's wedding vendors, including Kiata celebrant Marry Me Becky B, Wirreanda Farm's mobile tiny chapel Miss Mabel, Three Blooms Florist of Ararat, and wedding photographer One Day Collective.
Kate Kirkpatrick of Wirreanda Farm coordinated the event.
Ms Billing said getting married in front of a large crowd wasn't intimidating because she knew she was marrying the right person.
"Getting married in front of thousands of people wasn't daunting; I just wanted to marry John," she said after the wedding.
"We've gone through some tough times... We just need to look at each other and know what to do.
"He's my forever."
