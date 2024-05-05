Roos cruise to win over Warriors after strong start | WFNL round three

Dimboola has capitalised on a strong start to claim a 47-42 win over Stawell in round three of the WFNL A Grade netball on Saturday, May 4.
The Roos and Warriors moved the ball quickly early at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Dimboola shooters Nicole Polycarpou and Maddison Marra were on fire early as the home side opened up an early 6-1 lead.
In the defensive third, Dimboola was equally as ferocious, as it made shooting difficult for the Warriors.
Stawell picked up its pressure later in the first term and went into the break 15-8 behind.
After she spent the first quarter in the attacking circle, Warriors co-coach Jemma Clarkson moved to centre to give her side more drive in the mid-court.
Stawell surged early in the second term before the Roos took back the momentum and a 28-15 half time lead.
After she slotted the last goal of the second term, young shooter Ayva Mitchell started the third in the attacking ring.
The Warriors pushed hard early in the quarter as it looked to eat into the deficit.
However, the home side maintained a 12-goal lead at the last change.
Dimboola controlled the tempo in the fourth quarter as it cruised to a seven-goal win.
Polycarpou shot 26 goals for the Roos and joined goal keeper Bridget Dorrington in the best.
Mitchell and Madi Taylor featured in the best for the Warriors.
Minyip Mutroa was held in single digits in the third and fourth quarters as the Demons recorded the 24-goal victory.
Scoring was shared evenly for the Burras; Isabella Griffiths finished with 13 goals.
Hayley Campbell and Matilda Griffiths featured in the best.
Imogen Worthy added 33 goals for Horsham.
Shooting partner Georgia Batson finished in the best alongside goal keeper and coach Ebonie Salter.
Southern Mallee's potent attack was displayed in its 62-39 win over the Rats at Alexandra Oval.
The Thunder scored at least 11 goals every quarter, including a game-high 19 in the second term.
Whilst on defence, the Rats' highest quarter total was 13 goals in the third.
Laney McLoughlan added 25 goals for the home side.
Jesse Bligh joined McLoughlan in the best.
Thunder goal shooter and co-coach Steph Thomson shot 44 goals.
Thomson was joined by mid-courter Rylee Cocks in the best.
Horsham Saints have continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 68-32 win over Warrack at Coughlin Park.
The reigning premiers were without coach Jess Cannane, with her wing defence position filled by Cara Tippet.
Warrack held the home side to 17 goals in the first term before the Saints' trademark explosion in attack.
The Saints scored a combined 38 goals in the second and third quarters and kept the Eagles to 16 in the same period.
Young goal shooter Taya Quick saw court time in the fourth term and added four goals in the 36-goal win.
Jorja Clode shot 54 goals for the Saints and joined young goal defender Maddison Bethune in the best.
Nicola Clyne added 15 goals for the Eagles and finished in the best with mid-couter and captain Ashlynn McKenzie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.