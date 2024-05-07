The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Remembering Ruth McIntyre: A life of love, courage and resilience

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 7 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ruth McIntyre lived a full and exciting life and was loved by everyone. However, the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease began her journey with Dementia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.