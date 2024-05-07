The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

No one will be turned away: Horsham domestic violence numbers in the spotlight

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 7 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When addressing the Shine the Light vigil Saturday night, Horsham Police Inspector Caroline Johnson promised that no one reporting family violence would be turned away from the Horsham Police Station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.