No one will be turned away: Horsham domestic violence numbers in the spotlight

When addressing the Shine the Light vigil Saturday night, Horsham Police Inspector Caroline Johnson promised that no one reporting family violence would be turned away from the Horsham Police Station.
"Victoria Police have taken a stand, but I want to speak specifically about the Horsham Police Station," she said.
"No one will be turned away, and if you do not receive the support you need, contact me directly."
This commitment by the Inspector was shared with more than 200 people who gathered at Saturday night's vigil to shine a light on family violence and intimate partners' deaths in Australia.
A somber minute's silence marked the tragic deaths of 34 deaths of women who died at the hands of partners, current or past, in 2024, in Australia.
Horsham Police recorded 654 calls relating to domestic or family violence in 2023, and the Horsham Rural City Council area is listed as one of the worst five regional local government areas for intimate family violence.
"One incident of domestic or family violence is too many," mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"Together, we can stop this and make sure that the children we see playing and running around here tonight with their candles will not experience family violence at any time in their lives, and we are not here in 20 years expressing the same narrative," she said.
The vigil followed a walk by participants carrying candles through Horsham to the Sound Shell.
The walk was led by Horsham Police Officers and was organised by the Wimmera Committee Against Family Violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.