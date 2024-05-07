Pressure on State Government to re-open toilets at Horsham Station

Horsham Rural City Council has asked the Department of Transport and Planning to re-open toilets at Horsham Station as patronage on the Wimmera's only passenger rail service climbs.
More people are using rail as travelers take advantage of the cheaper fares, and no alternative public toilets are ,nearby .
With V/Line's capped $10 fares applicable on the Overland, private operator Journey Beyond Rail has needed to add more carriages to the Melbourne-Adelaide service as travellers take advantage of the cheap tickets.
However, with the toilets at Horsham Station closed indefinitely, the Council has received numerous complaints from frustrated passengers.
"We are incredibly grateful for the state government's significant contribution to keep the Overland running," Cr Gulline said.
"The recent subsidisation of ticket prices has meant that more carriages have been added to the train, meeting the increased demand from our community. This service has become a lifeline for many, with adults now able to travel to Melbourne for as little as $10."
"We look forward to working closely with the DTP to ensure these improvements are implemented swiftly. Our community deserves a service that is affordable and efficient but also comfortable and convenient," she said.
DTP is responsible for transport services in Victoria.
The fact that the trains do not always run on time and more people are spending more time at the station exacerbates the problem.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said HRCC had contacted the department as it redirects the criticism.
"As the Overland continues to grow in popularity, it is hoped that the toilets can be made available to help make the journey more comfortable for all passengers," Cr Gulline said.
"We think this is a necessary step towards improving the overall experience for Overland users and ensuring that the service meets the community's needs."
The train, which runs twice a week, stops in Horsham at 2.01pm on Sundays, 12.51pm on Mondays, 1.37pm on Thursdays, and 1pm on Fridays, picking up and setting down passengers.
"Council has proposed that the DoT makes the toilets available between 12.30pm to 2.30pm, four days a week," Cr Gulline said.
"This would allow passengers to access the facilities before boarding or exiting the train."
The Wimmera lost its V/Line train services in 1993, and the Victorian Government-funded Overland has been the only regular passenger train since.
Rather than travelling directly to Melbourne, it follows the western standard gauge via Geelong before terminating at Southern Cross Station.
