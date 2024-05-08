Demons women cruise to wins over Cavendish in round four of the WVFFL

The Horsham Demons were at its ruthless best in round four of the Western Victoria Female League against Cavendish on Sunday, May 5.
Sam Rintoule's senior women kept the home side scoreless in a 28.27 (195) - 0.0 (0) win.
Meanwhile, the under-18s recorded a come-from-behind 8.12 (60) - 7.7 (49) victory.
The Demons flew out of the blocks at Cavendish Recreation Reserve.
It added eight goals in each of the first two quarters as they went into the long break with 16.11.
Inaccuracy crept in in the second half, but it did not stop last season's preliminary finalists from recording the 195-point win.
Horsham had 12 individual goal kickers with Elle Treloar (six), Shannon Cross and Crystal Summers (four) did most of the damage.
Treloar, Tatiarna Nelson, Shannon Cross, Patria Lees, Madeline Huggins and Holly Smith were named in the best.
The under-18 girls came from 13 points down at quarter-time to record the win.
A three-goal second term trimmed the margin to a goal at the main break before the Demons' defence stood up.
Cavendish was held to two behinds in the third term as the Demons took the lead.
Horsham's 11-point lead at the last change was maintained in the fourth quarter as the Demons recorded its first win of the season.
Violet McGennisken booted four goals for Horsham, and Lara Purchase added two.
McGennisken and Purchase featured atop the best alongside Poppy Peters, Tayla Hudson, Nellie Driller and Charmaine Lockwood.
After a league bye for Mother's Day, both sides return to City Oval on Sunday, May 19, for matches against Tyrendarra (senior women) and Portland (under-18s).
