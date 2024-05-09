Council elections loom, online sessions scheduled for prospective nominees

Council elections are looming. If you want to have a role in shaping the future of Horsham Rural City Council, now is the time to put your hand up to make a difference.
In May, free online sessions will be introduced in preparation for the role.
One of these sessions is specifically designed for the perspectives and experiences of women.
"HRCC has a strong history of community representation by community leaders who put their hand up and become a candidate," CEO Mr Bhalla said.
"I encourage anyone considering standing to come along or log in to the session and use the VLGA and MAV resources.
"The sessions will cover topics such as the role and purpose of local government and councilors' roles, responsibilities, and expectations once elected," Mr. Bhalla said.
Prospective Council election candidates are invited to attend information sessions, both in person and online, around the state.
The Victorian Local Government Association (VLGA) is hosting free online sessions in May for people interested in nominating for Council.
Zoom sessions to be held - Standing for Local Government on May 17 and Women Leading the Change on May 24
A separate Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) in-person information session will be held at Nhill in August.
More information on how to register is on the MAV website: https://www.vlga.org.au/events
Horsham Rural City Council Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla encouraged all interested people to attend information sessions.
