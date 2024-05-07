Grampians Health calling on aboriginal artists keen to display their work

Grampians Health is calling on Aboriginal artists from Wimmera tribes who might be interested in displaying their art at the Horsham campus.
Deputy manager of Physiotherapy, Ben Wiessner said the idea to display Aboriginal art from local artists in the Arapiles building was initiated by his physiotherapy colleague Hannah Burton.
And, the proposal has the full support of Grampians Health executive and its Horsham-based Aboriginal Liaison Officer Danae McDonald.
Mr Wiessner said he wanted to make use of the space on the passage walls in public facing areas.
"We originally suggested the proposal a few years ago but it was right before COVID struck," Mr Wiessner said.
"Once that happened, all artwork and posters had to be removed so that hospital walls were easily washable to keep them free of infection.
"Now we can revisit the idea and I'm really keen to get some cultural décor happening which will not only brighten the corridors, but it will provide assurance for Aboriginal people to enter and feel safe when they need medical assistance from our allied health professionals."
Ms McDonald said the gallery would recognise the talents and the unique creativity of Koori art.
She is encouraging local artists to submit their work for display by completing an Expression of Interest form which is available from her office, Arapiles reception or on the Grampians Health Horsham website.
The Horsham campus' Arapiles building houses an extensive range of allied health services including, physiotherapy, podiatry, dental care, social work, dietetics, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, exercise programs and a movement disorder nurse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.