The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grampians Health calling on aboriginal artists keen to display their work

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grampians Health is calling on Aboriginal artists from Wimmera tribes who might be interested in displaying their art at the Horsham campus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.