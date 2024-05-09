Law week session for caregivers in the community

During Law Week 2024, Ballarat and Grampians Community Legal Services will hold a special session on Caring with Confidence. The session is open to all members of the community.
Mark your calendars for the free information session on May 23 at 1pm at the Horsham Neighbourhood House, 13-15 Robin Street, Horsham. This session is designed to equip you with valuable insights on Caring with Confidence.
The session will focus on providing information, answering questions, and increasing community members' confidence in their roles as parents and carers of individuals with disabilities.
There will be opportunities to ask questions, connect with like-minded people in the care sector, and gain valuable legal insight into the legal aspects of caregiving.
Information about supporting community services, clinical support, and informal care options will be available to all attending.
Some of the regular services offered by the Neighborhood House include Community Information, Free Computer Access, Free Internet Access, Printing and Photocopying, and Justice of the Peace services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.