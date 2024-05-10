Don't leave your burn-off unattended, once lit you own it.

CFA volunteers responded to 815 incidents caused by escaped burn-offs in the past year, and fire crews are urging landowners to take extra precautions before lighting up. Many required multiple brigades to attend.
With fire restrictions now lifted across the state, private residents are taking the opportunity to burn off grass, stubble, weeds, and undergrowth to maintain their properties.
Victorians are urged to register their burn-offs online through the Fire Permits Victoria website to provide agencies with important information to manage fire risk effectively and to allow Triple Zero call takers to focus on emergency calls.
"Of the 815 escaped burn-offs, 69 percent of them had no record of being registered, and 113 required more than five CFA vehicles, "CFA Acting Chief Officer Garry Cook said.
."If you light a fire to burn off, you own it.
Registering it is important and may avoid unnecessary responses from CFA brigades, but it does not remove your responsibility."
In 2023, over 22,500 volunteer hours were used to respond to incidents involving escaped private burn-offs. Most callouts were during April and May and later in spring, from September to November.
CFA Acting Chief Officer Cook said the findings from these statistics are a timely reminder for private landowners to ensure they have enough people and water on hand to monitor, contain, and extinguish their burn-off safely.
"The incidents in 2023 resulted in over 12,100 volunteers jumping on the truck to respond. We would love to see that number decline significantly this year," Garry said.
"We know burn-offs can flare up several days afterward, so residents must consistently monitor wind conditions before and after their burning day while also notifying their neighbors to be mindful of smoke.
Before burning off, follow regulations or laws by CFA and your local council. Also, make sure a fire break is established with at least three metres cleared of all flammable material.
Register your burn-off using the Fire Permits Victoria website or Triple Zero Victoria at 1800 668 511.
Check for more information on how to safely prepare your property and burn off off on www.cfa.vic.gov.au/prepare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.