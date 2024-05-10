The Wimmera Mail-Times
Don't leave your burn-off unattended, once lit you own it.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 10 2024 - 12:00pm
CFA volunteers responded to 815 incidents caused by escaped burn-offs in the past year, and fire crews are urging landowners to take extra precautions before lighting up. Many required multiple brigades to attend.

