Are you safe at home, do you know how to help someone?

Ending family violence is everyone's business - and everyone has a crucial role to play.
On May 10, Are You Safe At Home Day -start the conversation by asking, Are you safe at home?
Family Violence Protection Project will hold Are You Safe At Home Day in Stawell.
Women's Health Grampians, Grampians Community Health, and Victoria Police will explain how to help someone you are concerned about
Violence against women resulting in murder is being perpetrated by young men in their early twenties.
In the last month, four women were murdered in one week, including two on International Women's Day, and three of those were in Ballarat.
Are you safe at home? Do you know how to ask a loved one if they are safe or what to do if you are concerned?
We know family and domestic violence exists in our community- we need to do all we can to keep women and children safe.
