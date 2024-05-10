HDFNL Round five teams: Top teams bank on consistency, stars return to Rup

Edenhope Apsley returns to HDFNL action in round five after a bye the previous week, but does so without ex-SANFL player Brock Summerhayes.
Bourke Nicholls and Kurt Bruechart will be missing from the Swifts line up to take on Harrow Balmoral.
Noradjuha Quantong's only change see's Nigel Kelly step included in place of James Officer.
Laharum has excluded Sean Wouters and ex-AFL Barwon player Campbell Mason from the side's round five list.
Rupanyup sees NTFL player Zachary Robinson come into its line up against Taylors Lake.
Brayden Ison and Bill Hanson also return to the team's list.
Vice captain Liam Jakobi headlines Pimpinio's three exclusions.
Taylors Lake biggest omission is that of Sam Godden, who is set to return to the Essendon Football League.
The Lakers also see the exclusion of ex-AFL Barwon, Geelong and District Football League and VFL player Brad Neurath.
Harrow Balmoral has opted for consistency, making only one change to the team that beat Natimuk United in round four.
Ins: Clint Rokerbrand, Ryan Obst, Nathan Witherow, Flynn Loft
Outs: Brock Summerhayes, Allan McIntyre, Robert Wall, Anthony Moneva
Line up: Cameron Domaschenz, Adam Hood, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Ryan Obst, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Shaun King, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Timothy Churchin, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Flynn Loft, Ben Campbell
Ins: Rhys Daffey
Outs: Jacob Hill
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Jacob Hill, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Alex Rees, Cody Deutscher, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant
Ins: Daniel White, Fraser Bothe, Jonty Brown, Luke Andrea, Riley Vivian
Outs: Cameron de Visser, Charlie Hickman, David Wilersdorf, Jonno Hicks, Kyle Kuchel
Line up: Tyson Mitchell, Ethan Freemantle, Billy King, Jock Madern, Lochlyn Hahne, Daniel White, Luke Andrea, Joel Wagg, James White, Dylan Natt, Riley Vivian, Charlie Maddern, Jonty Brown, Kane Hawker, Toby Mulraney, Hamish Bennett, Nathan Barr, Justin Marra, Luke Bennett, Fraser bothe
Ins: Dylan Cross, Josh McCluskey
Outs: Sean Wouters, Campbell Mason, Ambrose Launder
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Astrin Morrison, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliot, Riley Lenehan, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Reuben Launder, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Patrick Laffy, Dylan Cross, Brett Ervin, Riley Cross, Jarrod Kemp, Josh Hutchinson, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Josh McCluskey
Ins: Baxter Perry, Ned Glascott, Kane Bates-Russell, Bailey Taylor
Outs: Lachlan Harris, Timothy Friend, Matthew Lee, Matt Bellinger, Lachlan Hutchinson
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Jared Combe, Lachlan Harris, Kaiden Sudholz, Taylor Wiese, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Craig Britten, Joey Nagorka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Matt Bellinger, Lachlan Hutchinson, Archie Sudholz, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Kyah Wilkinson
Ins: Nigel Kelly
Outs: James Officer
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Dylan Shelley, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, Ryder Pope, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Dylan Baker
Outs: Liam Jakobi, Charlie Gardner, Liam Pfeiffer
Line up: Corey Quick, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Mitchell Fromm, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Dylan Baker, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Zachary Robinson
Outs: Angus Burns, Jakob Davis, Hugo Jenke
Line up: Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Lachlan Holm, Jacob Christie, Zachary Robinson, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Tom Arthur, Thomas Smith, Oliver Garth-Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Chris Schaper, Thomas Morgan, Blake Downer, Max Sudholz
Ins: Liam Freeman
Outs: Bourke Nicholls, Kurt Bruechert
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Ethan Blake, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Seth Blake, Joseph Martin, Liam Freeman
Ins: Evan Barber, Arjai Johnston, Tristan Rayes
Outs: Matthew White, Sam Godden, Brad Neurath
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gerbert, Ryan Gerbert, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Trae Marton, Michael Graham, Evan Barber, Sam Rintoule, Hunter Campey, Marc Davey, Max Kamstra, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Coby Mines, Jayden Clayfield, Tyson Kidney, Connor Schiller, Tristan Rayes, Matthew Millward
