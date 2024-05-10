Mayor responds to the state budget, rate rises and mental health cuts

Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Robyn Gulline has encouraged ratepayers to look at the detail in their annual rates bills this year, following the release of the 2024-25 State Budget.
The Victorian Government is asking council ratepayers to increase the fire services property levy to contribute more to the state's finances.
From July, the median residential property owner will pay an additional $35, while primary production properties will face a $150 rise.
The state government has also increased its landfill levy, meaning local councils will need to charge residents more for waste services.
"Unfortunately, we know that many of our residents will get their rates notices and only look at the bottom line, without realising that there are state-government imposed charges built in that councils cannot control.
"It's basically cost shifting onto local government, and that has been happening more and more lately.
Cr Gulline said that while she understood cuts had to be made in order to manage the state's rising debt, it was disappointing to see the Wimmera Southern Mallee largely missed out again.
"I was also disappointed to see cuts made to mental health funding. The lack of service provision for mental health is a huge issue in our region," she said.
"Frustratingly, there was no money to finish the Western Highway duplication east of Ararat, which is a key priority for our part of the state.
"In another blow for the country municipalities, the Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund has not been reinstated. In Horsham, we have used that particular funding program to help pay for recent projects such as the Hamilton Street Bridge.
Cr Gulline said HRCC would continue to work with and advocate to the Victorian Government to ensure regional Victorians were not left behind.
"I acknowledge the financial challenge of balancing budgets when the cost of everything is going up," she said.
"Council is facing similar challenges balancing our budget, delivering the goods and services that our community needs and expects, while containing costs which are outpacing our rate capped revenue raising capacity."
