Shooting at Clear Lake, police investigations are continuing

A spokesperson for Victoria Police advised the media that Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating an aggravated home invasion in Clear Lake on Thursday, May 9.
It is believed two offenders broke into a property and assaulted and shot a man on Harrow Clear Lake Road at about 4pm.
A 43-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
A woman in her 40s was uninjured.
It is believed that the parties are known to each other.
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.