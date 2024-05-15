'One week at a time': undefeated Tigers keeping a lid on early success

An undefeated Pimpinio is looking to extend its win streak on Saturday, May 18, as it hosts Taylors Lake in round six of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
The Tigers have won four games in 2024, and percentage is the only thing separating them from reigning premiers Harrow-Balmoral and the Swifts.
Coach Guy Smith is using his years of experience to ensure confidence does not become hubris.
"It's been it's been great for the players' confidence," he said.
"But honestly we're trying to keep a lid on it. We're quietly chipping away, and as a playing group, we just go one week at a time because we know that we're going to have to play at our best to keep keeping that top set of five."
Smith highlighted wins against Laharum and Rupanyup and critical wins for the club.
Following a bye in round three, the Tigers have won its games by a combined 101 points.
Smith said the squad's approach to training on and off the field has paid dividends.
"They've had to learn a total new game plan with me coming in at the start of the year," he said.
"So when it comes to training, we're flat out, just touching the footy as much as we can. We want to keep the skill level up and work on structures. [During the bye] we went straight into match simulation and kept the boys focused on this on the job at hand."
Hosting the 2-3 Lakers, the coach said maintaining focus for four quarters on Saturday is paramount to success in September.
"In the past two games, we've been guilty of putting the cue in the rack a little bit too early," Smith said.
"We're sitting in third position at the moment; our goal as a team now is to defend that, and we need to work our backside off.
"When it comes up to any game, we just can't afford to just back off; we need to just make sure that success is there.
"We don't want to run the risk of being put on the back foot, so we're treating Saturday like a mini-final."
In the game of the round, fourth-placed Rupanyup hosts fifth-placed Noradjuha-Quantong.
Both sides are looking for their fourth win of the season, buoyed by big wins in round five.
The Panthers defeated the Lakers by 51 points, while the Bombers thrashed Laharum by 71 points.
Fresh from its first win of the season, Edenhope-Apsley travel to North Park.
In contrast, the Swifts would be looking to return to the winners' circle after experiencing its first loss of the season to Harrow Balmoral.
The Southern Roos travel to Cameron Oval with hopes of extending its 20-game undefeated streak; the side last lost a game on September 3, 2022.
The Demons sit outside of the top five on percentage and would be looking to rebound after losing to Noradjuha-Quantong.
Finally, Kalkee hosts Kaniva Leeor United. Both sides are looking for their first win of the season.
