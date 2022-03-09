news, local-news,

MARCH is the month for honouring the wisdom of mentors, with three Wimmera community organisations partnering to get behind the push for more youth mentors in the region. The Centre for Participation, Uniting Wimmera and Wimmera Southern Mallee LLEN are hosting a suite of activities in March to celebrate mentors, including the return of 2021's hats off to mentors display - which saw caps strewn across Horsham containing information on mentoring. Mentor Awareness Month is now in its second year after the three organisations partnered together in 2021 to create the celebration. Centre for Participation licensing coordinator Marieke Dam said the month was not only about honouring mentors, but looked to actively recruit more mentors across the three organisations' youth programs. READ MORE: Ms Dam operates the Centre for Participation's L2P program, which provides learner drivers the opportunity to learn driving skills and chip away at their required 120 hours before applying for a probationary drivers' license. "They may need it because they might not live with their parents, their parents might not have a car, they might have financial issues, there might be multiple siblings in a family on Ls so it is hard to drive," she said. "What we have seen here, is that people start off as driving mentors, but they have a ripple effect on other aspects of their students' lives." Since its inception in 2009, the L2P program has provided hundreds of Horsham teenagers with a path to accessing their probationary drivers' license - with about 10 to 15 licenses resulting from the program every year. The centre will also be hosting online information sessions on becoming a mentor, featuring a panel discussion by mentors working for the three partner organisations. Students from Holy Trinity Lutheran College will assist in the placement of scores of hats on areas across Horsham. From March 15 to 28, hats will be strewn across Horsham, each containing information about mentor programs people can join. Golden cinema tickets can also be found in two of the many hats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/c10d625f-4471-4c8c-8ac7-c969c1b338ee_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_662_3024_2371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg