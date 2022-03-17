news, local-news,

Horsham north residents had their say during a meeting about the future of the area at Horsham Neighbourhood House on Wednesday night. The meeting, one of two drop-in sessions, was to allow residents to provide feedback on Horsham Rural City's Council's Horsham North Local Area Plan. Issues and Opportunities Paper is based on the strategies developed in the Horsham North Urban Design Framework (UDF), adopted by Council in 2013, and the Horsham Rail Corridor Master Plan adopted in 2016. Concerns raised by residents at the meeting included a lack of basic infrastructure and services, usable green spaces and traffic along streets such as Albert Street. "We're just not getting the basics," one resident said. READ MORE: Horsham north resident Kim Adams said the meeting was a "step in the right direction" but said that community involvement was key in any further projects. "Horsham north has suffered from chronic poor planning," Ms Adams said during the meeting. "We're tired of being passengers on a bus and not being told where we're going." Fellow resident Angie Munn said the meeting was constructive, but noted that many of the issues presented were small and could be fixed. "There was a lot of positive information exchanged," Ms Munn told the Wimmera Mail-Times. "But it is disappointing... a lot of (the angst) could have been avoided." Horsham north resident Tim Purdon said he attended the meeting to make sure the council was held accountable. "They've had plans since 2013, we want to see action," he said. . "We're here so they know people are listening." MORE NEWS: Councillor Di Bell said that residents voices were being heard at the meeting. Ross Barnett said he had lived in Horsham's north all his life, and was frustrated with a lack of council activity. In attendance during the meeting was Horsham Rural City mayor Robyn Gulline and councillor Di Bell, as well as several Council officers, there to listen to the community members. The meeting was facilitated by members of the Horsham north community and featured a presentation by Horsham Rural City Council planning officer Evan Burman on the Horsham North Issues and Opportunities Paper. A second presentation was given by HRCC Cultural Development Officer Jillian Pearce on the Horsham silo art project. The silo art project is currently slated for May, but could begin in late April, Ms Pearce said. Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline told the Mail-Times the meeting had been an important "fact-finding mission". "We were just hear to listen; I'm not here to tell people what's important to them, and that was the beauty of tonight's meeting," Cr Gulline said. "Council doesn't profess to have all the ideas, people have great ideas and we want to hear them." The submission period for feedback on the Horsham North Issues and Opportunities Paper has been extended until April 29. Feedback provided by community members will inform the next stage of the wider project - a Draft Horsham North Local Area Plan. Feedback can be given nsing the online form, via email council@hrcc.vic.gov.au or writing addressed to "Horsham North Issues and Opportunities", PO Box 511, HORSHAM VIC 3402. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/6120bfa6-ed7f-46fa-8371-c690f14a8edc.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg