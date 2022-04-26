news, local-news,

The Commonwealth Government has promised $845,000 towards establishing a long care day care centre in Murtoa. Incumbent federal member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster announced the commitment during a visit to Mildura on Tuesday alongside Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. The centre will provide 30 places for the combined communities of Minyip, Murtoa and Rupanyup to improve early education for children and have a positive economic impact on the region. "All Australian families deserve access to quality childcare, regardless of where they live. Access to quality childcare is good for families, good for communities and good for local economies," Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said. SPORT: Member for Mallee Anne Webster said she was thrilled to announce the funding for the Murtoa community. "This will have an immeasurable impact for local families and will make a game-changing difference," Dr Webster said. "This funding means that parents will be able to get into work, where they otherwise have not been able to. "It means that families will be able to increase their household income, and parents can more easily pursue their career ambitions. "Getting childcare centres into regional communities can be challenging; however fierce advocacy from the local community and the backing of the Nationals in Government has allowed this feat to become a reality for Dunmunkle." RELATED: Wimmera mothers speak on region's childcare shortcomings Murtoa parent John Hamilton said the funding promise is a boon for the community. "It's going to be amazing for the community," he said. "It's a great opportunity for the town and the community; however, it is still a few years off it's actually happen, but It's a big weight off our shoulders." Mr Hamilton said he hoped the Labor party matches the funding commitment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/80c61333-1b0a-4667-86e4-06f1c4f087e8.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg