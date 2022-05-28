The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nhill tigers hoping to see a good crowd for Daisy Thomas' appearance on June 4

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers hoping community embraces Daisy show

The Nhill Tigers are hoping to see a healthy turnout of spectators for AFL premiership player Daisy Thomas' one-off appearance for the club, on June 4.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.