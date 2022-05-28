Tigers hoping community embraces Daisy show

The Nhill Tigers are hoping to see a healthy turnout of spectators for AFL premiership player Daisy Thomas' one-off appearance for the club, on June 4.
The former Carlton and Collingwood star will feature for the Tigers against the Southern Mallee Giants, after he was taken at pick eight by the club in the Carlton Draft competition.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"We're very excited," Tigers' secretary Josh Shrive said.
"It's a little bit hard to know where the crowd numbers are going to sit, it's a bit weather dependant.
"With Eddy Betts (appearance for Hawkesdale) they got over 4000. We don't expect we'll get to that level because his was a Sunday game and the rest of the league turned up but we're hoping that some of the local clubs will get around and support us and hopefully the Giants bring a few down.
"As long as the community gets around it we'll be very happy."
According to the club anyone is welcome to attend the festivities and there will be extra food and drinks available for spectators, while Carlton Draught will be setting up some booths.
Thomas won't be the only former AFL star present either, as 2008 Hawks premiership player Ben Dixon is also making the trek up.
Following the game, Dixon will fulfill hosting duties for the sportsman's night that Shrive said is set to run from around 6.30-7.30.
Both players will speak and then audience members will have a chance to ask questions, before memorabilia signed by Thomas will be auctioned off.
Afterwards, dinner will be had followed by some music while the bar stays open.
Shrive was full of praise for Dixon, Thomas and Carlton Draught for staging the event.
"It's a real credit to Daisy Thomas and Ben Dixon for coming out as well to host the sportsman's night afterwards," he said.
"It's a real credit to both those guys and Carlton Draught who are putting in a heap of effort to make sure it's a successful day.
Like all local sporting clubs the Tigers have had a difficult few years, compounded by their proximity to the South Australian border.
They are yet to win a senior football game in season 2022 and unfortunately weren't able to field an A Grade netball side.
Shrive is looking forward to the "positive vibes" Thomas' appearance will bring to the community.
Advertisement
"It's just a good chance to hopefully be able to get everyone in our community out and about again and back at the footy and the netball because it's been a challenging couple of years," he said.
MORE NEWS:
Tigers' senior coach Trevor Albrecht echoed Shrive's sentiment.
"We are so lucky and fortunate to be involved," Albrecht said.
"We haven't had much joy in the last 10 years and this day will certainly bring that."
Advertisement
Shrive added, that the event will act as a good chance for the club to emphasise Davis Park's importance to the area
"With federal funding now in limbo after the election, and a state election later in the year, we need all of our politicians and councillors to see how vital these facilities are," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.