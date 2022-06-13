MAJOR redevelopments to Ballarat's two hospitals are set to create a juggle for car parking and visitation in the medical precinct from early next month.
St John of God Ballarat Hospital's proposed $56 million expansion plans have been given the green light to proceed from the St John of God Healthcare board.
The health service has confirmed works will begin on July 5. This will include the closure of the Drummond Street entrance until the project's expected completion by mid-2024.
Works begin at the same time as a $541.6 million overhaul steps up at Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital next door.
Demolition works on two Base Hospital buildings have already impacted car parking off Drummond Street since April.
St John of God Ballarat Hospital's main entrance will shift to be off Mair Street with a second entrance point on the hospital's Webster Street side.
Limited visitor parking and a drop-off zone will also shift to the rear of the hospital.
The expansion will create a new medical services building at the hospital's Drummond Street front. The project will add a 10-bed intensive care unit, four operating theatres, an expanded recovery room, a 30-bed in-patient ward and an upgraded catheterisation laboratory.
St John of God Ballarat chief executive officer Alex Demidov said the redevelopment project would help meet growing, high levels of community demand for the hospital's heath care.
"This stage one hospital redevelopment is the first step in addressing capacity and access issues for the community's doctors and their patients," Mr Demidov said.
"The redevelopment will also inject a minimum of 100 new jobs into the Ballarat precinct and ensure that that patients and their loved ones can have access to the very best care, right here in their local community."
Proposed redevelopment works should not interfere with Bailey's Mansion, the original hospital building, which has been on the site since 1883.
Meanwhile, Grampians Health last week unveiled artists impressions for the glass cube-like structure that would replace the now-demolished Eildon and Edward Wilson house buildings along Drummond Street.
Stage one at the Base Hospital are almost complete with the relocation of reception areas, reflection spaces and consulting suites.
The new $80 million cube building construction is set to begin by the year's end and will feature a new central energy plant.
