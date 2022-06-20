More than 70 sporting clubs, volunteer groups and community organisations across the Wimmera received a cash injection this month thanks to the generosity of the Horsham Sports and Community Club.
Earlier this year, the HSCC awarded 74 sponsorships totaling $100,000, with 38 sporting clubs receiving $57,800 and 36 community organisations taking home $42,200.
HSCC president Dan Smith said the organisation was proud to help make a difference to so many organisation.
"Our local sporting clubs and community groups provide fantastic recreational and social opportunities for many in the region," he said.
"Our annual sponsorship program helps to keep smaller communities active and engaged.
"Since inception, the Club has now contributed over $3.1m to local sporting clubs and community groups in the region, making the life of their volunteers just a little bit easier."
The Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly was awarded $5000 to go towards its foundation coffers.
The Wimmera Football and Netball League as well as the Horsham and District Football and Netball League each received $2500 to support interleague costs.
The Southern Mallee Giants FNC's hope of purchasing additional seating around sporting area around the Hopetoun Recreation Reserve received a boost thanks to a $2500.
The Horsham Arts Council received $2500 to fix the roof for their performing building, while Murtoa's Big Weekend can now invest in an inflatable cinema screen thanks to a $2500 donation from the HSCC.
Finally, Arapiles Historical Society will use $1100 in sponsorship money to purchase and install IntrudaGuard perforated-mesh window screens.
