Horsham Sports and Community awards $100,000 in sponsorships

By Ben Fraser & Nick Ridley
June 20 2022 - 1:30am
FUNDING: Horsham Historical Society was one of the 74 clubs and groups that were given funding. Picture: NICK RIDLEY

More than 70 sporting clubs, volunteer groups and community organisations across the Wimmera received a cash injection this month thanks to the generosity of the Horsham Sports and Community Club.

