The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Council adopts 2022-23 budget after robust discussion

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUDGET PASSED: Horsham Rural City Council unanimously voted to pass the 2022-23 budget. Picture: FILE

Whilst there was spirited discussion the Horsham Rural City Council unanimously voted on Monday night to adopt its budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.