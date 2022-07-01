Saints, Demons to face off in Pelican Cup | WFNL R11 preview

It's going to be a fiery weekend in the Wimmera Football Netball League, with a number of clashes having far reaching implications for teams as September draws ever closer.
On Sunday, the Horsham Saints and Horsham Demons will compete in the annual Pelican Cup match at Coughlin Park.
The Saints had the wood over their opponents in 2021, however the Demons proved to be the stronger side in the teams' ANZAC Day clash in April, cruising to win by 52-points.
However, with a trio of wins under their belt, the Saints look to be a tougher prospect - and have held the Pelican Cup since 2018.
The Burras have a chance to nab the top spot, however standing in their way is an in-form Dimboola side out to snare a finals spot.
Dimboola sit equal on six wins with third-placed Stawell, however due to off-field controversies hold just 12 points.
Further losses for the Roos could prove costly as teams jostle for the best ladder positions on offer ahead of finals.
However, Justin Beugelaar's men are on a five match winning streak and will look to use that momentum.
Ladder-leaders Ararat head to Davis Park to roll with the Tigers to regain their own momentum after a narrow loss to Stawell in round 10.
The Rats will have a point to prove after kicking 6.20 against the Warriors, so Nhill's backline can expect a workout.
On the netball court, the Horsham Demons and Horsham Saints will compete in a top of the table clash on Sunday, with everything on the line.
The Demons currently sit two games ahead of the competition, while the Saints enjoy a one win buffer over the Giants and Minyip-Murtoa.
However, a loss for the Saints would see the Giants claim second spot, thanks to a draw with Stawell earlier in the season.
The Giants play last placed Warrack, and will see it as an opportunity to further cement its position as the team with the second highest percentage.
Fourth-placed Minyip-Murtoa play sixth-placed Dimboola, in another clash that's likely to have an impact on finals, with just four points separating the two teams.
Stawell and Ararat's A Grade sides both enjoy byes this weekend.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
