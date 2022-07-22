Spirited prelim loss for U18, seniors prepare for grand final

The Horsham Demons' Under 18 side have fallen agonisingly short of a grand final berth in the Western Victorian Female Football League, after being defeated by Warrnambool by just three points.
Cold, wet conditions at Tyrendarra made for a low-scoring thriller, with Warrnambool prevailing 1.2 (8) to 0.5 (5). Warrnambool managed to kick a goal in the first term, and it proved to be the difference between the sides, despite Horsham dominating for the much of the match and finishing with more scoring shots.
Jedah Huf, Paige Glover and Ailish Heard were Horsham's best performers, almost willing their side across the line, with excellent contributions from Ashlee Ison, Greta Arnel and Olivia Brilliant.
The Demons' senior women's team already earned a spot in the grand final with a qualifying final win over Hamilton, and will face Hamilton again on Sunday, July 24 after Hamilton defeated Warrnambool in the preliminary final.
Horsham previously defeated the Kangaroos in a qualifying final and will hope to recreate that performance.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
