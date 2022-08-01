A report into the death of a Melbourne woman who died after falling 30 metres from a popular lookout at The Grampians in 2020, has recommended more signage be installed warning of the dangers ignoring safety infrastructure.
Thirty eight-year-old mother of two Rosy Loomba fell from a rock at Boroka Lookout, on Mount Difficult Road on December 12, 2020, after she and her husband climbed the safety fence and took photos of themselves on what is known as "Selfie Rock", a popular location for social media posts.
The Loomba family had met up with some friends and arrived at the site about 2.10pm on the day of Mrs Loomba's death.
The report, released last week, found a number of other people were also climbed over the fence and took photos on a rock ledge which sticks out from the cliff.
"The lookout is renowned on Instagram with many people scaling the safety barriers to have their photo taken on the rock ledge," the report said.
After Mrs Loomba and her husband climbed over the fence and took photos, Mrs Loomba turned back toward her friends and children but lost her balance on a step down.
"She fell to the right with her lower body still on the rock, and her upper body hanging over," the report said.
"Mr Loomba jumped down to her and tried to pull her back up but was unable to reach her hand. He held onto her legs and her clothing but was unable to grasp her. Mrs Loomba fell over the edge."
Her body was retrieved by police and emergency services about 9pm the same day after they abseiled down the cliff face.
The report confirmed Mrs Loomba died from multiple injuries, mainly to her head she suffered in the fall.
Parks Victoria installed more signage and infrastructure at the lookout in 2022 following the recommendation, however the Coroner believes people may continue to ignore the warnings.
"Mrs Loomba's death is a reminder of the dangers associated with ignoring signage and fencing which is put in place to keep people safe," it said.
In 2019, a video of a man man performing a dangerous backflip on a ledge at the lookout was posted to social media, with emergency services describing the move as "ludicrous".
