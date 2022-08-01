The state government is setting up an Emergency Animal Disease Taskforce, to plan for a rapid response if an outbreak of an emergency animal disease (EAD) such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD breaks out in Victoria.
The plan focuses on bolstering the workforce of Agriculture Victoria to manage the potential social, economic and environmental threat of FMD.
The Taskforce will be co-chaired by Agriculture Victoria Chief Executive Officer Matt Lowe and the Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp, in line with the State Emergency Management Plan, taking advice from Victoria Chief Vet Graeme Cooke.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said the government was working in partnership with the commonwealth, doing everything it can to keep Australia FMD-free.
"Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, and we all need to help protect our agriculture, our economy and our unique natural environment," Mr Tierney said.
"Risk assessment and preparedness is key in ensuring we're best placed to respond if there is a positive detection in livestock in Victoria - and we're doing the work now to protect our industry."
Victoria Chief Vet Dr Graeme Cooke said while foot and mouth disease was not in Australia, authorities needed to keep it that way by having robust measures in place to protect the country's borders.
It was necessary to have plans in place, which continued to be worked on in case they were ever needed.
Ms Tierney said more than 300 dedicated Agriculture Victoria biosecurity staff are currently undertaking FMD-specific training, scenario planning, and emergency exercises.
She said Victoria was also the only jurisdiction to have a mandatory electronic National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) for sheep and goats, supporting rapid traceability, which was critical in a livestock biosecurity response.
On average there are 10.5 million sheep tags purchased by Victorian producers per year and Victorian cattle producers purchase 2.5 million cattle tags per year.
Authorities believe the most significant risk of entry of FMD into Australia is through illegal meat and dairy products infected with the FMD virus being fed to pigs.
Biosecurity measures on farms are commonplace in Victoria, and Agriculture Victoria will continue to support farmers and ensure appropriate individual plans are in place.
For more information about FMD, its signs and actions to reduce its spread as well as what to do if you suspect it visit the Agriculture Victoria website - agriculture.vic.gov.au/fmd.
