Horsham Lions Club has raised $13,595 for Wimmera charities and organisations across the region.
Numerous local groups have benefited from the funding allocation, including Horsham Christian Emergency Food Centre ($750), Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary ($500), and Horsham Riding for the Disabled ($500).
President Chris Sutton said the money was raised by hosting events such as Bunning's sausage sizzles.
Mr Sutton said Horsham Lions members were feeling 'pleased' about their hard work and planned to host a Christmas raffle at Horsham Plaza in November.
"We also received donations from the public. We are thankful for the community's support, it means these groups are able to continue their work," he said.
Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary group members were thankful for the funding, and thanked the Horsham Lions Club for the donation.
Secretary Maureen Webb said the group planned to use the $500 to buy equipment for people in palliative care.
Ms Webb said the funding meant more people in the Wimmera would receive vital hospital equipment.
"It is very difficult to get medical equipment in the Wimmera. People try and find equipment here but if they can't get anything they have to go to Melbourne," she said.
Ms Webb said the group had a quilt auction planned in November at the Masonic Hall and 60 quilts had been donated.
"All funds raised from the event will go back to leasing equipment for people in palliative care," she said.
Horsham Riding for the Disabled Association leaders also praised Horsham Lions Club members for the $500 donation.
President Jan Croser said the organisation had been operating for more than 40 years and had eight horses in its program.
"We are lucky to have people who volunteer at RDA and Lions club and we thank them for their support and recognition of our program," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
