Harrow-Balmoral stalwart Janelle Knight said she "felt the love" after the club celebrated her 400th senior game for the club.
Advertisement
Knight's milestone was recognised with a ceremony before the club's round 15 clash with Swifts.
"I didn't know what to expect, I knew I was going to be acknowledged in some way," Knight said.
"It was just a really good vibe; everyone got together and was happy; I had some friends to come along and watch, my old teammates and caught up with people. It was really fun, from a club perspective... it was a bit embarrassing it was about me!"
READ MORE:
Knight said the celebration of her milestone made the day pretty special.
"All the footballers came over, my family were there... there were a lot of people watching, and I was lucky in that it'd been arranged for my daughter play," Knight said.
"She's only thirteen, but she plays under fifteen and was able to sit on the bench and actually get on the court."
"You just never know whether you're going to get the opportunity to do that, to play with your daughter. I really loved it."
With stints for Horsham between 2006-2008 and 2012-13, the Southern Roos have always had a special place in Knight's heart.
"Home always called for me," Knight said.
Knight's playing days began for Douglas-Harrow-Miga Lake as a junior, but success would beckon with the inception of Harrow-Balmoral.
"I started playing in 1990, and played all the way through to 1996 when we got to the finals for the first time in a long time," Knight said.
"We started Harrow-Balmoral in '97 and won an A Grade premiership the following year."
Advertisement
The Harrow-Balmoral Best and Fairest winner enjoyed a storied career across her 400 games, reaching the pinnacle as both a player and a coach.
"I've won four A Grade premierships with Harrow-Balmoral, I've coached B Grade to a premiership in 2016," Knight said.
However, Knight said she found highlights in a love of the game.
"I've coached juniors and I've coached seniors; they're my highlights, it's good seeing people improve and have fun," Knight said.
Advertisement
"I like to have a good time, and I like to see others having a good time; it's always a highlight seeing people coming together and enjoying their netball, or just enjoying being together."
Despite knowing the 400 game mark was looming, Knight said she had just been focusing on her game each week.
"I felt good, I wasn't really thinking about it," Knight said.
"At the start of the season our president had said I needed to play 13 or 14 games to get to 400. I thought, 'oh, gee, that's lot!' in case of COVID or making finals or getting injured."
Injuries had been something Knight said she was blessed to avoid, for the most part.
Advertisement
"I've been really lucky, I've never had recurring injuries or anything ongoing," Knight said.
"I did do my knee back in 2005, I had a reconstruction so I was out for 12 months, but I haven't had niggling injuries.
"I thought I hope this isn't the year.... but I was lucky I got through each week."
Knight said it was the social and community aspect that kept her coming back, both to the club and to the sport.
"I just enjoy teammates and being around people," Knight said.
"I've always had good teammates... my family are from out that way, and my kids are now playing."
Advertisement
"My husband's played (for Harrow-Balmoral) and has been really supportive. When the kids were little, he'd look after them on a Thursday night so we could go to training," Knight said.
"We'd have a great time just going out, even the trip out would be fun."
400 games might be Knight's milestone, but she didn't have do it alone as part of a sporting club.
"You're not doing it by yourself, you're doing it with everybody else," Knight said.
The Harrow-Balmoral community proved the appreciation went both ways in marking Knight's milestone.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.