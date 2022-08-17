The Wimmera Mail-Times

Harrow-Balmoral champion Janelle Knight celebrates 400 club games

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
August 17 2022
LEGEND: Harrow-Balmoral's Janelle Knight marked 400 games for the club after an illustrious netball career. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harrow-Balmoral stalwart Janelle Knight said she "felt the love" after the club celebrated her 400th senior game for the club.

