As we have closed the 2021-2022 financial year Council have prepared the annual reporting requirements, it is a great time to reflect on the fantastic achievements of the year past.
Council staff tabled a comprehensive report on all the achievements against our 12 month action plan at the recent Council meeting and this is a snapshot of the highlights.
It was great to reflect on our capital works progress after the challenges of COVID-19 and in particular the opening to traffic of the multi-million-dollar Albacutya bridge, the completion of the new Rainbow library, the incredible painting on the Arkona silo as well as the beautiful bird mural in Dimboola.
Development of a new Council website has been received well and particularly the promotion of local events. The school holidays were jam packed with fun for school aged children, and Council has also focused on entertainment for seniors through our weekly Cuppa Connections mornings, movie matinees and special performances like the Creedence Clearwater Survival concert.
Council financially supported the amazing work of community groups that held events such as the Rainbow Enduro, Wimmera Steampunk Festival, Peter Taylor Memorial Barefoot Skiing completion, Nhill Christmas carols and the Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum Vintage Rally.
Substantial work by the Council team, resulted in the development of many key plans during the financial year including the Youth Strategy 2021-2025, Gender Equality Action Plan, Road Management Plan 2021-2023, Nhill Streetscape Plan, Workforce development plan, Long Term Financial Plan, and implementation of all the new Local Government act requirements.
In the coming year we look forward to the completion of the Nhill Tennis Club rooms, the Rainbow Netball change rooms, Jeparit Camp Kitchen, opening of the new cabins across all four towns and the Llew Schilling Silo in Rainbow.
Our action plan for the 2022-23 again sets an ambitious year ahead as Hindmarsh Council strives to deliver our community vision of "working together to be a connected, inclusive and prosperous community".
